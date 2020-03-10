Time to take a reading on some political and other things

In the presidential primary, eighteen states down, 32 to go. Political promises being made. A major international health crisis. Things heating up in NY27.

It’s a good time to take a reading on the political climate among Politics and Other Stuff readers. So here is a quick poll on assorted people and issues:

Your current preference for president

Elizabeth Warren’s pre-Convention endorsement

Your preference for national health care

The federal government role in climate change

If current Coronavirus-related business problems persist, then

The Trump administration’s response to Coronavirus issues thus far

If the Coronavirus problems persist into the summer, will Trump

Your choice in the NY27 special election

Your preference in the NY27 Republican primary

Should New York State reduce Medicaid benefits to balance their budget?

Shopping bags preferences

Eggs