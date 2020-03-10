Time to take a reading on some political and other things

In the presidential primary, eighteen states down, 32 to go. Political promises being made. A major international health crisis. Things heating up in NY27.
It’s a good time to take a reading on the political climate among Politics and Other Stuff readers. So here is a quick poll on assorted people and issues:
- Your current preference for president
- Elizabeth Warren’s pre-Convention endorsement
- Your preference for national health care
- The federal government role in climate change
- If current Coronavirus-related business problems persist, then
- The Trump administration’s response to Coronavirus issues thus far
- If the Coronavirus problems persist into the summer, will Trump
- Your choice in the NY27 special election
- Your preference in the NY27 Republican primary
- Should New York State reduce Medicaid benefits to balance their budget?
- Shopping bags preferences
- Eggs