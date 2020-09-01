The 2020 Republican platform revealed

“But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done.” Donald Trump, articulating his vision for a second term, in an interview with the New York Times, August 27, 2020

So the convention shows are over and it is time to get down to business. There are now just over 60 days until Election. Early voting in some states begins the week of September 20.

The Republican Party made it clear last week, as if we needed clarification, that the Party is actually the Trump Party. You can almost hear Peggy March singing “Love him, I love him, I love him, and where he goes I’ll follow, I’ll follow, I’ll follow…” The party technically did not adopt a 2020 platform, choosing instead to reprint the 2016 version.

Try as they might to hide things, however, they do have a 2020 platform. As former Republican Attorney General and convicted felon John Mitchell once said, “watch what we do, not what we say.”

Here are some highlights from the Republicans’ 2020 platform:

• We plan to continue cutting taxes for the rich and for corporations that don’t pay taxes

• We don’t support extending unemployment payments because we don’t get them

• We will offer the masses the elimination of the Social Security payroll tax

• That will allow us to finally get even with FDR by depleting Social Security resources and running it into the ground

• As a companion piece, we will completely destroy Obamacare, including protections for pre-existing conditions, replacing it with nothing

• We are proud that the “king of debt” leader of our party added $4 trillion to the national debt between January 2017 and March 2020 and have no interest in balanced budgets unless we lose this election

• We will continue to offer snake-oil options for fighting the pandemic including hydroxychloroquine, Clorox, and whatever the pillow guy recommends

• We do not support relief funding for state and local governments even though that inaction will result in cuts to police, fire, health care and other vital services

• While we regret that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was detained at her mansion in Michigan and was not able to present the party platform on education at the Convention, we demand, except for our children who will be taught by private tutors, that all students must get back to their classrooms in September

• To save money schools should dial back on teaching science, which is generally of no value to America’s future

• We couldn’t find anyone to speak at the Convention in favor of destroying the environment but we nonetheless support those efforts

• We continue to believe that building a wall and putting kids in cages are the best immigration policies

• We will demand payment from Mexico for the three miles of new wall that has been constructed during the past four years

• We support all foreign policy initiatives preferred by Russian President Vladimir Putin

• We will raise no objections to Russian government bounties on the heads of American military personnel who are serving in Afghanistan

• We will continue our efforts to continue our efforts in Afghanistan

• Fear everything, particularly if you live in a suburb

There being no objections raised to any of the above planks in this Republican platform, it is fair to assume that Republican candidates on the ballot in 2020, from president on down to town council, support these party positions. Make your voting decisions accordingly.

Election reminders

If you or your friends and family are not registered, you still have until October 9 to register in New York State. Here is link for registering to vote.

If you can do so, take advantage of early voting or vote in person on Election Day, November 3. If there are delays in counting absentee ballots then the numbers from in-person voting which will get reported publicly on Election night will help demonstrate voting results. Here is a link to early voting dates, times and locations in Erie County for 2020. This link takes you to the Niagara County early voting information.

You can use COVID-19 as an explanation for a request to vote absentee in New York State. Here is a link to request an absentee ballot.