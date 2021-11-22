It’s been a very difficult couple years and this country is not out of the woods yet. There is still too much pain and dying as COVID numbers rise again.

Too much anger, hatred and even glee on the part of some Americans to operate with impunity with their words and actions as innocent people are hurt or killed.

We might all need to dig a little deeper to decide what we are thankful for in 2021, but give it a try. Start with family and friends, even when national divisions have sometimes made that harder.

There are no simple answers to our problems. Many politicians are not even interested in finding those answers, they just enjoy creating chaos, but Americans need to keep trying to make things better.

Beyond family and friends I am thankful to the readers of this blog — even to those who think a post or two or ten is absolutely wrong.

Stay safe. Happy Thanksgiving!