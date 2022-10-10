With 4 weeks to go, how much money do the candidates have?

The clock is winding down. Early voting is coming soon. How much money do the 2022 candidates have to wrap up the presentation of their cases to the voters?

The Hochul/Democratic team and the Zeldin/Republican team at this stage have pretty much decided their closing strategies. Both have considerable cash available. Zeldin is also benefitting from the millions of dollars in Republican PAC money that is being used to attack Hochul. The Republicans are throwing around comments about “rigged elections” as they challenge state laws intended to expand voting opportunities. Democrats are calling attention to fraud involving minor party petitions that the Republicans submitted for Zeldin.

All state and local candidates and committees involved in 2022 elections were required to file reports by October 7th reflecting receipts and expenditures through October 3. There will be one more set of financials prior to the election, on October 28th.

Here are the financials for the statewide candidates since July:

Kathy Hochul. Raised $11,029,907. Balance of funds still available: $10,908,885

Lee Zeldin. Raised $6,414,425. Balance $4,501,296.

Attorney General Letitia James, Democrat. Raised $701,183. Balance $2,757,956

Republican candidate for Attorney General, Michael Henry. Raised $239,654. Balance $146,213

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Democrat. Raised $318,620. Balance $1,998,367

Republican candidate for Comptroller, Paul Rodriguez. Raised $157. Balance $3,173

In the race for Erie County Clerk, here are the numbers:

Republican Incumbent Michael Kearns. Raised $61,315. Balance $15,239

Democrat Melissa Hartman. Raised $21,473. Balance $40,182

Here are financials for candidates for the State Legislature:

Senator Tim Kennedy, 63 rd District. Raised $91,350. Balance $1,990,211

District. Raised $91,350. Balance $1,990,211 Senator Pat Gallivan, 60 th District, Republican. No report posted as of October 10, 2022.

District, Republican. No report posted as of October 10, 2022. Senator Sean Ryan, Democratic candidate in the 61 st District, raised $129,799. Balance $322,308

District, raised $129,799. Balance $322,308 Senator Ed Rath, Republican candidate in the 61 st District, raised $40,043. Balance $173,173

District, raised $40,043. Balance $173,173 Senator Robert Ortt, 62 nd District, Republican. Raised $166,025. Balance $286,253

District, Republican. Raised $166,025. Balance $286,253 Assemblyman Bill Conrad, 140 th District, Democrat. Raised $40,043. Balance $18,047

District, Democrat. Raised $40,043. Balance $18,047 Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, 141 st District, Democrat. No report posted as of October 10, 2022.

District, Democrat. No report posted as of October 10, 2022. Assemblyman Pat Burke, 142 nd District, Democrat. Raised $19,965. Balance $60,735

District, Democrat. Raised $19,965. Balance $60,735 Sandy Magnano, 142 nd District, Republican. Raised $31,530. Balance $9,850+

District, Republican. Raised $31,530. Balance $9,850+ Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, 143 rd District, Democrat. Raised $46,184. Balance $136,628

District, Democrat. Raised $46,184. Balance $136,628 Frank Smierciak, Republican, 143 rd , District. Raised $7,167. Balance $8,317

, District. Raised $7,167. Balance $8,317 Assemblyman Michael Norris, 144 th District, Republican. No report posted as of October 10, 2022.

District, Republican. No report posted as of October 10, 2022. Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, 145 th District, Republican. Raised $15,605. Balance $84,803

District, Republican. Raised $15,605. Balance $84,803 Assemblywoman Karen McMahon, 146 th District, Democrat. Raised $27,803. Balance $51,786

District, Democrat. Raised $27,803. Balance $51,786 Katrina Zeplowitz, 146 th District, Republican. Raised $9,958. Balance $3,028+

District, Republican. Raised $9,958. Balance $3,028+ Assemblyman David DiPietro, 147 th District, Republican. Raised $16,427. Balance $140,486

District, Republican. Raised $16,427. Balance $140,486 Assemblyman Jon Rivera, 149 th District, Democrat. No report posted as of October 10, 2022.

District, Democrat. No report posted as of October 10, 2022. Ralph Hernandez 149th District, Republican. No Committee record filed as of October 10, 2022

Tim Kennedy’s bankroll

Senator Kennedy’s campaign treasury appears to exceed the total combined treasuries of all 13 other incumbent Western New York state legislators noted above; and is just $8,156 less than the account of State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. Since July his major expenditures have included checks to Kathy Hochul ($10,000); Equity PAC ($10,000); Brown for Buffalo ($5,000); and the State Senate Democratic Campaign Committee ($6,127). In total his campaign spent $191,340 since mid-July.

Financials for candidates for State Supreme Court:

Tracey Bannister, endorsed by all parties. Balance $1,046

Craig Hannah, endorsed by all parties. No Committee record filed as of October 10, 2022

Gerald Greenan, endorsed by all parties except Working Families. Balance $0

Kelly Vacco, endorsed by all parties except Working Families. No Committee record filed as of October 10, 2022

Shannon Heneghan, Democrat and Working Families candidate. Raised $32,546 since July; total for year, $208,971, including a $100,000 loan. Balance $38,083

Joseph Lorigo, Republican and Conservative candidate. Raised $157,485. Loans from Joseph Lorigo ($20,000) and Ralph Lorigo ($74,000). Balance $232,098

Congressional financial reports were due to be filed by September 30. The Federal Election Commission is often slow in posting that information. Concerning the three Western New York House races and the election for United States Senator, the only candidate who had his financials posted as of October 10 was Max Della Pia.

Della Pia, Democrat in the 23rd District. Raised $244,340 since January. Balance $52,499 ($17,100 owed)

In case you were wondering

Former Erie County Comptroller and Hamburg Supervisor candidate Stefan Mychajliw failed to file his post-election report last November or his January or July 2022 financial reports on the reporting deadlines. On August 15 he filed reports essentially closing out his campaign accounts.

His reports indicated that he had loaned his campaign $13,918, which was basically converted into a contribution. His January report (filed in August) reported a $30,000 expenditure to Big Dog Strategies. After the election Mychajliw became an associate of Big Dog Strategies.

Lynn Dixon paid Big Dog Strategies $75,039 in her losing campaign for County Comptroller last year. Erie County Legislator Joseph Lorigo paid the same consulting firm $14,070 in his successful re-election campaign in 2021.

